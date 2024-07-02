Alphabet: Google and Engie strengthen ties in Belgium

July 02, 2024 at 12:34 pm EDT Share

Engie has announced the signature of a series of new power purchase agreements (cPPAs) with Google in Belgium.



In concrete terms, Engie will supply more than 118 MW of renewable energy to Google's digital infrastructure portfolio in Belgium via five new cPPAs.



Google will benefit from the entire production of four new onshore wind farms developed by Engie in Belgium, representing a total capacity of 26 MW.



In addition, the two partners have agreed to extend the supply under cPPA of another 92 MW Belgian wind farm already in operation for a further eight years.



Engie will thus provide Google with over 118 MW of renewable capacity to power its infrastructures in Belgium, equivalent to around 3.7 TWh of decarbonized energy.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.