ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action - source

12/16/2020 | 10:43pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google, already facing lawsuits by the U.S. Justice Department and attorneys general led by Texas, is expected to be sued for anticompetitive behavior on Thursday by another group of attorneys general, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Like the Justice Department complaint brought in October, this group of at least 36 state and territory attorneys general, which is bipartisan, will accuse Google of violating antitrust law to maintain its dominance of online search, one of the sources said.

The new lawsuit will allege that Google favored its own products rather than presenting a neutral search result, disadvantaging rivals to such Google subsidiaries as YouTube, the sources said.

They added the complaint is expected to touch on how Google is using anticompetitive conduct to grow its market power in emerging product areas, such as home smart speakers as well as software for cars and TVs.

Texas' lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday and joined by nine other states, focuses on Google's online advertising technology.

If successful, the series of actions could result in Google paying fines, dropping out of businesses or restructuring its longstanding deals with partners.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Christopher Cushing)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 35 670 M - -
Net cash 2020 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 191 B 1 191 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 904,41 $
Last Close Price 1 757,19 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.19%1 193 448
BAIDU, INC.50.63%63 270
NAVER CORPORATION53.08%37 621
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION31.63%28 175
YANDEX62.80%24 276
SOGOU INC.75.60%3 097
