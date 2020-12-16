Alphabet : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -source

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's
Google, already facing lawsuits by the U.S. Justice Department
and attorneys general led by Texas, is expected to
be sued for anticompetitive behavior on Thursday by another
group of attorneys general, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
Like the Justice Department complaint brought in October,
this group of attorneys general, which is bipartisan and numbers
more than 30, will accuse Google of violating antitrust law to
maintain its dominance of online search, the source said.
The lawsuit will allege that Google favored its own products
rather than presenting a neutral search result, disadvantaging
rivals to such Google subsidiaries as YouTube.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)