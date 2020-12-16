Log in
ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action -source

12/16/2020 | 03:55pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google, already facing lawsuits by the U.S. Justice Department and attorneys general led by Texas, is expected to be sued for anticompetitive behavior on Thursday by another group of attorneys general, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Like the Justice Department complaint brought in October, this group of attorneys general, which is bipartisan and numbers more than 30, will accuse Google of violating antitrust law to maintain its dominance of online search, the source said.

The lawsuit will allege that Google favored its own products rather than presenting a neutral search result, disadvantaging rivals to such Google subsidiaries as YouTube. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2020
