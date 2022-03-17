Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google.org Fellows help small businesses fight climate change

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
With this tool, SMEs will be able to measure their carbon footprint and identify emission hotspots, including direct and indirect emissions. This data will give SMEs a great starting point to define their own sustainability plans and map appropriate actions to cut down on their emissions.

Prior to the official launch of the tool, 123 organizations have used the tool during a 2-week long beta program and tracked a total of 54,000 tons of CO2 equivalent. This is comparable to CO2 emissions from burning 26 tons of coal.

We first supported Normative's work through a €1M euro Google.org Impact Challenge on Climate. The team and vision were so impressive that we decided to deepen this relationship by bringing our people alongside our philanthropy through a Google.org Fellowship - it felt like a natural next step.

And so a team of Googlers worked full-time on an area they were extremely passionate about. Gabriella Araújo, a Product Marketing Manager in London, shared,

"It was fantastic to work on climate tech. I had been involved in sustainability projects at Google on the side. And working full time on climate was an incredible opportunity. I worked across different areas of the launch- I was close to product development and loved thinking about different ways to bring a carbon accounting tool to SMEs. I'm very proud of what we've built and I know this will add real value for small businesses on their race to zero."

The challenge of slowing down climate change is a large one. We hope that the carbon calculator, along with the resources on the SME Climate Hub, will encourage SMEs all over the world to start their journey towards making their businesses more sustainable and resilient.

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 764 B 1 764 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 665,61 $
Average target price 3 485,25 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.99%1 764 480
BAIDU, INC.1.40%52 512
NAVER CORPORATION-12.68%40 108
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-23.69%32 392
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-3.34%440