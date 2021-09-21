Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOG.L   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOG.L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Google plans to buy office space in New York City for $2.1 billion

09/21/2021 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the New York Google offices in New York City

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned Google plans to buy an office building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion, even as most of its employees work remotely and companies adopt hybrid work models.

The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, expected to open by mid-2023, will complete in the first quarter of next year, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the company's top boss, Sundar Pichai, told employees in an email that Google was extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant Delta.

The new investment "builds upon our existing plans to invest more than $250 million this year in our New York campus presence," Porat said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:33aALPHABET : Google plans to buy office space in New York City for $2.1 billion
RE
09:50aNomura Says India's Business Resumption Plateaus in September
MT
07:59aTRIMBLE : Names Former Google, Dolby Executives as Chief Platform, Chief Technology Office..
MT
07:06aRegulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says
RE
04:46aFutures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff
RE
09/20Wall Street ends sharply lower in broad sell-off
RE
09/20S&P 500 down more than 2% as growth worries rise
RE
09/20Universal Music valued around $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
RE
09/20DMY TECHNOLOGY III : IonQ Launches Second Round of Research Credits Program
MT
09/20Wall St tumbles on growth worries; focus turns to Fed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 B - -
Net income 2021 68 645 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 852 B 1 852 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 2 774,39 $
Average target price 3 201,73 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.58.30%1 851 743
BAIDU, INC.-28.55%53 775
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.21%51 215
NAVER CORPORATION37.78%50 521
YANDEX N.V.13.64%28 251
SOGOU INC.9.20%3 452