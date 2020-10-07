Alphabet : Google poised to strike deal to pay French publishers for their news

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google is
set to reach a deal to pay French publishers for their news, the
U.S. tech giant said on Wednesday, the latest move to placate
media groups and head off regulators siding with publishers
seeking a level playing field.
Last week, the world's most popular internet search engine
said it planned to pay $1 billion to publishers globally over
the next three years for their news, starting with German and
Brazilian media groups under a new product called News Showcase.
The deal with French publishers would come on the eve of a
ruling by a French appeals court on a so-called neighbouring
right enshrined in revamped EU copyright rules, which allows
publishers to demand a fee from online platforms for showing
news snippets.
"The Alliance de la Presse d'Information Générale (APIG) and
Google have been working together for a year on the remuneration
of neighboring rights under the French law. These discussions
have evolved positively in recent weeks," Google said in a
statement.
It said a deal would include acceptance of the neighbouring
right as well as the French groups' participation in its News
Showcase.
Pierre Louette, Groupe Les Echos CEO, who is negotiating for
APIG, said: "The last few weeks have allowed us to clarify many
points and confirm that Google accepts the principle of
remuneration for our press titles."
French publishers are among Google's fiercest critics. In
April, the French antitrust authority ordered the company to pay
French publishing companies and news agencies for their content
in response to complaints from the media groups.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Mathieu
Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Elaine
Hardcastle)