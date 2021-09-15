Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S.Korea

09/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

SEOUL (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday its presence in South Korea equates to nearly 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its users, as the U.S. tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians.

Google's announcement came a day after South Korea's antitrust agency fined Google 207 billion won for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system, in the company's second setback in the country in less than a month.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said this could be the ninth-biggest fine it has ever imposed.

Google said during an online event that it annually provides 5.1 trillion won worth of benefits for South Koreans through its Play Store, 4.2 trillion won through its search engine service, and 2.5 trillion won through its productivity apps, including Google Docs, citing a report from consulting firm AlphaBeta.

Google added that it also annually provides 10.5 trillion won in economic benefits for South Korean companies.

Google did not provide how such assessments were made.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said YouTube contributed more than 1.5 trillion won to South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 and created more than 86,000 full-time jobs.

"We will continue to do our best to support our partners to grow and advance into the world and to positively contribute to the South Korean economy," Google Korea's Country Director Kim Kyoung-hoon said during the event.

Earlier, in late August, parliament passed an amendment to South Korea's Telecommunications Business Act - popularly dubbed the "anti-Google law" to ban major app store operators such as Google from forcing software developers to use their payment systems and effectively stopping developers from charging commission on in-app purchases.

($1 = 1,171.0200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:12aALPHABET : Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S..
RE
12:16aSTEPHEN SCHERR : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/14ALPHABET : Brazil Senate president kills Bolsonaro's social media decree, source..
RE
09/14Technology Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intuit, Walmart, Qualcomm, Alibaba, Oracle...
09/14Mexican telecoms regulator approves Univision, Televisa content tie-up
RE
09/14Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
RE
09/14Today on Wall Street: Core inflation is lower than expected
09/14INSIDER SELL : Alphabet
MT
09/14ALPHABET : Google Fined Over $176 Million by Korean Regulator for Anti-Competiti..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 B - -
Net income 2021 68 645 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 906 B 1 906 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 2 850,89 $
Average target price 3 197,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.62.66%1 906 361
BAIDU, INC.-25.77%56 824
NAVER CORPORATION37.61%51 747
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.66%48 633
YANDEX N.V.17.66%29 202
SOGOU INC.7.48%3 417