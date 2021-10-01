Alphabet : Google security official mocked gay staffer, lawsuit alleges

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A senior manager on Google's global
security team crudely joked about a company security guard in
text messages, part of a pattern of workplace harassment against
the gay, Black employee, according to a lawsuit filed by the
employee this week.
David Brown, who according to the lawsuit is jointly
employed by the Alphabet Inc unit and security company
Allied Universal, is seeking unspecified monetary damages for
alleged physical and emotional harassment at Google's Los
Angeles offices based on his sexual orientation and race, which
it says took place between 2014 and last year.
Google and Allied Universal did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Many major companies including Google last year stepped up
efforts to create more inclusive worksites after social protests
calling attention to racism. Some workers at Google, including
over 2,000 who signed an open letter on the issue in April https://stopprotectingharassers.medium.com/alphabet-stop-protecting-harassers-d32a17aa5762,
have said the company does not sufficiently hold perpetrators
accountable.
Brown's supervisor accounted for much of the alleged
problematic behavior, including "grabbing him on the buttocks,
kicking him in the groin, throwing him through a window head
first and brutally grabbing his nipples," according to the
lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in Los Angeles.
The supervisor, Henry Linares, was fired for other reasons
this year, according to the filing. A LinkedIn profile indicates
he left Google and Allied Universal in July. He did not
immediately reply to a request for comment.
Google's senior manager for global community operations, Rus
Rossini, "participated in the discrimination and sexual
harassment and took no corrective action," the lawsuit further
alleges.
During a chat last year about items missing from Google's
offices, which were quiet due to the pandemic, Rossini messaged
the supervisor, "Strip searches for all," according to the
lawsuit and a screenshot of the exchange seen by Reuters.
After the supervisor responded that, "David is going to love
that," Rossini followed, "Tell David to bend over." The
supervisor, who shared the screenshot with Brown, responded,
"hahah I'll tell him you said Hellooo."
Rossini did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. He remains employed at Google, according to a LinkedIn
profile.
Brown's attorney V. James DeSimone said Rossini should have
addressed the abuse, especially after Brown "turned those
screenshots to human resources, implicating Rossini in the
harassment."
(Reporting by Paresh Dave, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)