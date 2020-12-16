Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google staff demand exec step aside after ethicist's firing - document

12/16/2020 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured on a Google building

(Reuters) - Staff on Google's Ethical AI research team on Wednesday demanded the company sideline a vice president and commit to greater academic freedom, escalating a confrontation with management following this month's termination of scientist Timnit Gebru.

The personnel called on Vice President Megan Kacholia to be removed from the team's management chain after she allegedly excluded Gebru's boss from the decision to fire her, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

Gebru had questioned Google's demand for her to retract a paper describing harms from Google-like technology, and the company answered by saying it accepted her resignation.

The document also demanded an explanation of the dismissal, transparency into reviews of staff papers, and an investigation into how Google handles employee complaints about working conditions, like those Gebru raised while at the company.

Separately, U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke, Senator Elizabeth Warren and seven other members of Congress wrote a public letter on Wednesday to Google-parent Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai asking about plans to review Gebru's firing and policies for publishing research.

The demands represent the latest in a series of standoffs between Google and its critics since 20,000 of its workers walked off the job globally to protest how the search giant dealt with sexual harassment claims. The company changed policies thereafter.

Gebru gained prominence as co-founder of the nonprofit Black in AI and as co-author of a landmark paper on bias in facial analysis technology. She was co-lead of the internet company's Ethical AI team, which the employee document said was essential for informing the public on the impacts of AI systems even when that meant constructive criticism of Google.

Google and Kacholia did not immediately return a request for comment. It was unclear how many people authored the demands, which followed a prior petition for academic freedom that garnered signatures from more than 2,600 people at the company.

Bloomberg earlier reported the news.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Paresh Dave; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Jeffrey Dastin and Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2020
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12/16FACEBOOK : Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states all..
RE
12/16Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antit..
RE
12/16ALPHABET : Google staff demand exec step aside after ethicist's firing - documen..
RE
12/16FACEBOOK : Genius Media, The Nation sue Google in advertising antitrust lawsuit
RE
12/16Factbox-U.S. government, state lawsuits pile up against Big Tech market domin..
RE
12/16ALPHABET : Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states plan action - ..
RE
12/16PRO MEDICUS' : US Arm Lands $14 Million Contract With MedStar Health; Shares Ris..
MT
12/16E-commerce firm Wish sees shares fall 5% in market debut
RE
12/16Facebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 4th Update
DJ
12/16FACEBOOK : States Allege Google Cut Deal With Facebook to Rig Online Ad Market -..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 35 670 M - -
Net cash 2020 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 191 B 1 191 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 904,41 $
Last Close Price 1 757,19 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.19%1 193 448
BAIDU, INC.50.63%63 270
NAVER CORPORATION53.08%37 621
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION31.63%28 175
YANDEX62.80%24 276
SOGOU INC.75.60%3 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ