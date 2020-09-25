Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken

Alphabet Inc's Google will block election-related ads on its platforms after polls close in the U.S. election on Nov. 3, the company told advertisers in an email on Friday.

The email, seen by Reuters and first reported by Axios, said that "advertisers will not be able to run ads referencing candidates, the election, or its outcome, given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be counted after election day this year."

Experts warn that the election results could be delayed due to increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The email said the company would ban election ads, including those that mention state or federal office-holders, candidates, or political parties, as well as ads running on election-related search queries.

Social media companies have been facing growing pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc recently said it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the election and would reject ads that seek to claim victory before the results of the election are declared.

A Google spokeswoman said the ban was expected to be in place for a minimum of a week but that it was not decided when the ban would be lifted. She said the company would consider factors such as the time taken for votes to be counted or whether there was civil unrest.

The ban forms part of Google's 'sensitive events' policy, she said. Google has blocked some ads relating to COVID-19 under the same policy, which seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards events like public health emergencies or natural disasters.

The ban will apply to all ads on Google's ad-serving platforms, including its video-streaming service YouTube and Google Ads.

Twitter Inc banned political ads last year, while Google has previously limited the ways election advertisers can micro-target voters.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in Birmingham, England; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Elizabeth Culliford

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.35% 1439.52 Delayed Quote.6.23%
FACEBOOK 2.25% 254.885 Delayed Quote.21.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
03:10pALPHABET : Google parent agrees to $310M misconduct lawsuit settlement
AQ
03:08pU.S. judge expected to decide by Sunday if TikTok will remain in U.S. app sto..
RE
03:04pALPHABET : Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close
RE
02:58pALPHABET : Google's Alphabet Inc. Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuits
DJ
02:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech leads Wall Street higher as virus fears rise
RE
02:47pALPHABET : settles shareholder suit over sexual misconduct cases
RE
01:44pFACEBOOK : Google to block U.S. election ads after polls close
RE
01:19pALPHABET : settles shareholder suit over sexual misconduct cases
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:58aJustice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app store..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 739 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 991 B 991 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 743,79 $
Last Close Price 1 422,86 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.6.23%991 472
BAIDU, INC.-2.09%42 656
NAVER CORPORATION58.18%36 448
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.25%29 758
YANDEX41.94%21 552
SOGOU INC.89.45%3 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group