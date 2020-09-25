Alphabet : Google to block election ads after Nov.3

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will
block election ads on its platform after the U.S. election on
Nov. 3, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
Axios, which first reported https://www.axios.com/google-to-block-election-ads-after-election-day-4b60650d-b5c2-4fb4-a856-70e30e19af17.html
the news, said Google mailed advertisers saying they will not
be able to run ads "referencing candidates, the election, or its
outcome, given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be
counted after election day this year."
Social media companies have been facing growing pressure to
stop carrying ads that spread false information and could steer
election results.
Facebook Inc also said it would stop accepting new
political ads in the week before the election and would reject
ads that seek to claim victory before the results of the
election are declared.
Twitter Inc banned political ads last year, while
Google has previously limited the ways election advertisers
could micro-target voters.
Google's new policy will target ads that are explicitly
election-related as well as any other types of ads that
reference federal or state elections, or ads that run based on
targeting election-related search queries, the Axios report
said.
