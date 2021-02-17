Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Google to invest $75 million in coronavirus-hit small businesses

02/17/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Letters spell the word

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google is teaming up with the European Investment Fund (EIF) and two other organisations in Latin America and Asia to provide $75 million in funding to small- and medium-sized companies suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

The funds are part of an $800 million initiative announced in March last year in response to the pandemic.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, said on Wednesday that it would invest in two EIF funds, giving $15 million in loan capital to 1,000 European small businesses and $10 million in EIF's venture capital fund backing 200 life sciences companies.

The EIF is part of the European Investment Bank group, the lending arm of the European Union.

In Latin America, Google will work with the Inter-American Development Bank to allocate $8 million to small companies.

It has also set up a $26 million loan fund with Kiva, an organisation that crowdfunds loans, to help businesses in Africa, the Middle East and Indonesia. Indian companies will get $15 million.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
06:13aEXCLUSIVE : Big Tech's Democratic critics discuss ways to strike back with White..
RE
06:12aALPHABET : Google to invest $75 million in coronavirus-hit small businesses
RE
05:01aAPPLE : Fortnite' Maker Brings Apple Fight to Europe -- Update
DJ
02:14aAPPLE : Fortnite' Maker Epic Games Extends Legal Battle With Apple to Europe
DJ
01:20aTATA COMMUNICATIONS : Partners with Google for Cloud Services
MT
01:16aAustralian media firms squeeze more from Google as new law looms
RE
02/16U.S. Treasury's Yellen vows to boost transatlantic cooperation
RE
02/16U.S. Treasury's Yellen vows to boost transatlantic cooperation
RE
02/16Australia says content laws already working after Nine-Google deal reports
RE
02/16ANALYSIS : Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 B - -
Net income 2021 47 115 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 427 B 1 427 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 377,15 $
Last Close Price 2 110,70 $
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.43%1 426 569
BAIDU, INC.50.85%111 259
NAVER CORPORATION34.70%51 742
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.74%30 287
YANDEX4.58%25 643
SOGOU INC.1.84%3 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ