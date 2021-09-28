Alphabet On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $2729.82, down $91.62 or 3.25%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 19, 2021, when it closed at $2713.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 8, 2021, when it fell 4.27%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 4.02% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 4.64%

-- Down 5.67% month-to-date

-- Up 55.75% year-to-date

-- Down 6.01% from its all-time closing high of $2904.31 on Sept. 1, 2021

-- Up 86.21% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2020), when it closed at $1466.02

-- Up 88.13% from its 52 week closing low of $1451.02 on Oct. 6, 2020

-- Traded as low as $2711.11; lowest intraday level since Aug. 20, 2021, when it hit $2705.00

-- Down 3.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 8, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.38%

All data as of 10:43:52 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1102ET