Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data Talk

09/28/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $2729.82, down $91.62 or 3.25%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 19, 2021, when it closed at $2713.60

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 8, 2021, when it fell 4.27%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 4.02% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 4.64%

-- Down 5.67% month-to-date

-- Up 55.75% year-to-date

-- Down 6.01% from its all-time closing high of $2904.31 on Sept. 1, 2021

-- Up 86.21% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2020), when it closed at $1466.02

-- Down 6.01% from its 52 week closing high of $2904.31 on Sept. 1, 2021

-- Up 88.13% from its 52 week closing low of $1451.02 on Oct. 6, 2020

-- Traded as low as $2711.11; lowest intraday level since Aug. 20, 2021, when it hit $2705.00

-- Down 3.91% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 8, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.38%

All data as of 10:43:52 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1102ET

All news about ALPHABET INC.
11:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...
11:03aAlphabet On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data Talk
DJ
09:45aALPHABET : Google's browser cookies plan anti-competitive, advertisers tell EU
RE
08:03aToyota buys software firm Renovo to accelerate self-driving tech development
RE
07:13aGoogle defends Android phone maker deals, denies carrot and stick tactics
RE
06:05aALPHABET : Britain warns social media firms over 'dodgy' financial ads
RE
05:29aALPHABET : Advertisers Urge EU To Probe Google's Proposed Ad-Tracking Changes
MT
05:25aNasdaq futures down 1% as bond yields extend rally
RE
01:52aAustralia challenges Google's ad dominance, calls for data-use rules
RE
01:51aALPHABET : Australian regulator aims to rein in Google's advertising power
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 B - -
Net income 2021 68 646 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 884 B 1 884 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 2 821,44 $
Average target price 3 201,73 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.60.98%1 883 956
BAIDU, INC.-27.42%54 624
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION19.19%50 946
NAVER CORPORATION37.78%50 902
YANDEX N.V.17.91%29 313
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471