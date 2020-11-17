Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - GOOG, GOOGL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 05:54pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) resulting from allegations that Alphabet may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that "[t]he Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant, according to people familiar with the matter."

On this news, Alphabet's Class A common stock price fell $67.76 per share, or over 6%, to close at $1,038.74 per share on June 3, 2019, the next trading day.

Then on October 20, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Alphabet shareholders. If you purchased securities of Alphabet please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1984.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company.  Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources.  Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-alphabet-inc-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--goog-googl-301175306.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:54pALPHABET : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Clai..
PR
04:28pWhat Tesla's Addition to the S&P 500 Means for Investors -- Update
DJ
04:18pALPHABET : Google Maps Updates Include Covid-19 Information
DJ
03:47pALPHABET : YouTube to add link on COVID-19 vaccines to combat misinformation
RE
01:38p'MORE POWER THAN TRADITIONAL MEDIA' : Facebook, Twitter policies attacked
RE
12:47pMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son wants to deploy cash on public and private firms
RE
11:59aWhat Tesla's Addition to the S&P 500 Means for Investors
DJ
09:15aAPPLE'S M1 MACBOOK AIR AND MACBOOK P : The Laptop's Biggest Leap in Years
DJ
09:03aFacebook, Twitter CEOs Brace for Another Grilling Before Senate Committee
DJ
11/16Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group