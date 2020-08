By Ben Otto



Several applications of search-engine giant Google faced service disruptions Wednesday, including the company's popular Gmail service.

Other apps facing disruptions included Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet and Google Voice, according to a Google Apps status page.

Google, a business of U.S.-based Alphabet Inc., said it is investigating and will provide an update later in the day detailing when it expects to resolve the problems.

