Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Study says Google market power has grown despite EU order to play fair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at an office building in Zurich

U.S. tech giant Alphabet Inc's Google has boosted its market power in the three years since EU antitrust enforcers ordered it to stop favouring its own price comparison shopping service, a study of 25 of its rivals showed on Monday.

Hit with a 2.4-billion-euro (£2.18 billion) fine three years ago by the European Commission for the offence, Google subsequently offered to allow competitors to bid for advertising space at the top of a search page to channel traffic to their sites.

Rivals however have said the proposal was ineffective and since then have urged EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager to sanction Google for not complying with her ruling.

The latest study by consultancy Lademann & Associates covered Axel Springer's price-comparison shopping service Idealo, British company Kelkoo, France's LeGuide and others in 21 European countries.

"It (Google's proposal) has further strengthened Google's position on the national markets for comparison shopping services and has entrenched its dominance in general search," said Thomas Hoppner, author of the study and adviser to several Google foes.

"This is not because the Commission imposed the wrong remedy. It is because Google's chosen compliance mechanism fails to comply with the remedy imposed," he said.

Hoppner called the Commission to either force Google to come up with a more effective solution or warn the company for breaching its order.

The Commission said it was monitoring the market to assess the effectiveness of Google's proposal.

Google said the figures in the study ignore the facts and the Commission's reasoning in its decision.

"The remedy has worked successfully for three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 600 comparison shopping services, and is subject to intensive monitoring," a spokeswoman said.

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.35% 1458.56 Delayed Quote.7.44%
AXEL SPRINGER SE 7.84% 55 End-of-day quote.-12.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:15pGoogle to enforce Play store tax on the 3% of apps not paying
RE
02:08pGoogle to enforce Play store tax on the 3% of apps not paying
RE
01:52pALPHABET : Study says Google market power has grown despite EU order to play fai..
RE
01:48pTech, bank shares drive Wall Street higher
RE
01:47pTech, bank shares drive Wall Street higher
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:08pMARKETS IN THIRD QUARTER : The charge before the storm
RE
11:44aWall Street jumps as tech, bank shares gain
RE
10:31aWall St kicks off week on high note as tech, bank shares gain
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 847 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 003 B 1 003 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 747,17 $
Last Close Price 1 439,06 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.7.44%1 002 903
BAIDU, INC.-2.06%42 666
NAVER CORPORATION60.05%36 436
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION51.41%29 989
YANDEX45.62%22 111
SOGOU INC.89.01%3 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group