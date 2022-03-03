Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : This World Wildlife Day, the key word is adapt

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conservationists are concerned we're not adequately preparing to protect the wolverines and their habitat which is also home to other species of animals and plants. In 2020, the decision to federally list the wolverine as threatened under the Endangered Species Act was rejected on the basis that there's still sufficient snowpack.

Moving forward, land managers and policymakers can use TerrAdapt projections to better inform decisions like this. Carly Vynne, TerrAdapt co-founder and Director of Biodiversity and Climate at RESOLVE says that TerrAdapt helps them keep these animals on the landscape. "TerrAdapt allows us to visualize future scenarios and plan management responses," she says. "This helps make sure that our region is as resilient as possible for wolverines and the other plants, animals, and human communities that depend on our natural landscapes."

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
09:12aALPHABET : This World Wildlife Day, the key word is adapt
PU
02:01aGoogle, French Publishers' Alliance Sign New Deal On Licensing Rights
MT
01:48aAustralia's Atlassian pauses sales to Russia as firms condemn Ukraine invasion
RE
01:30aGoogle reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights
RE
03/02PayPal stops accepting new users in Russia
RE
03/02Tech Up After Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/02Exclusive-Ukraine to seek action against Russia from about 50 gaming, cloud and other t..
RE
03/02Google mandates workers back to Silicon Valley, other offices from April 4
RE
03/02Google says workers required back to silicon valley, other offic…
RE
03/02Google mandates workers back to Silicon Valley, other offices from April 4
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 394 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 780 B 1 780 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 691,43 $
Average target price 3 501,54 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.10%1 780 094
BAIDU, INC.7.92%55 888
NAVER CORPORATION-16.25%39 212
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.27%36 417
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.1.29%471