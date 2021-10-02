Alphabet : Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his account

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a
federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter to
restore his account, which the company removed in January citing
a risk of incitement of violence.
Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against
Twitter in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
Florida, arguing the social media company was "coerced" by
members of the U.S. Congress to suspend his account.
Twitter and several other social media platforms banned
Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked
the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6.
That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he
reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was
because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple
courts and state election officials.
Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over
political discourse in this country that is immeasurable,
historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open
democratic debate," Trump's lawyers said in the filing. The
filing was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
Twitter declined to comment on the filing when contacted by
Reuters.
At the time of removing Trump's account permanently, Twitter
said https://bit.ly/3FdtfID his tweets had violated the
platform's policy barring "glorification of violence". The
company said at the time that Trump's tweets that led to the
removal were "highly likely" to encourage people to replicate
what happened in the Capitol riots.
Before he was blocked, Trump had more than 88 million
followers on Twitter and used it as his social media megaphone.
In the court filing, Trump argued Twitter allowed the
Taliban to tweet regularly about their military victories across
Afghanistan, but censored him during his presidency by labeling
his tweets as "misleading information" or indicating they
violated the company's rules against "glorifying violence".
In July Trump sued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-is-suing-facebook-twitter-google-claiming-bias-2021-07-07
Twitter, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they
unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru;
