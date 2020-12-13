Alphabet : Trump revives threat to veto defense bill, teeing up battle with lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense policy
bill, setting the stage for a major battle with U.S. lawmakers
at a time when they are racing to hammer out a compromise on
more coronavirus relief.
The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
passed both houses of Congress with more than the two-thirds
majority needed to override a presidential veto.
Passage by the Republican-controlled Senate on Friday sent
the measure to Trump, giving him 10 days - minus Sundays - to
veto it, sign it or allow it become law without his signature.
Trump shrugged off hopes by backers of the bill that strong
bipartisan support for the measure - which has become law for 59
straight years - would prompt him to reconsider his threat.
"THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA! I WILL
VETO!" Trump tweeted on Sunday as he headed to the golf course
he owns outside Washington.
The White House had no immediate comment about when Trump
would act or what he meant by the reference to China.
Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed
Services Committee, said the bill contained bipartisan
provisions that were "tougher on China than the Trump
administration has ever been."
Trump previously objected to the fiscal 2021 NDAA because it
did not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act,
which protects technology companies like Alphabet Inc's
Google, Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc
from liability for what appears on their platforms.
Trump has argued that tech firms have an anti-conservative
bias, which the companies deny. Lawmakers from both parties say
that concerns about social media should not kill legislation
considered essential for the Pentagon.
A source familiar with Trump's thinking said the president
was concerned that Twitter and other platforms often flagged
comments by conservatives while allowing posts from Chinese
officials that the Trump administration considers problematic.
Twitter has also flagged posts by Chinese officials in the
past, including one in May in which Beijing suggested the
coronavirus had been brought to China by the U.S. military.
Trump also wants to block an NDAA provision stripping the
names of Confederate generals from military bases and opposes
parts of the legislation that could slow plans to withdraw
troops from Afghanistan and Germany.
The NDAA determines everything from how many ships are
bought and soldiers' pay to how to address geopolitical threats.
Since it is a compromise, combining separate measures already
passed in the House and Senate, it cannot be amended and will
expire on Jan. 3 if the veto is not overturned.
A successful veto override would be the first of Trump's
four-year presidency. He has had eight sustained.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter
