    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Alphabet : Twitter-backed Bluesky picks tech entrepreneur to lead web research group

08/16/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bluesky, an organization funded by Twitter Inc to build technology aimed at fundamentally changing how social media platforms operate, on Monday announced a leader for the project nearly two years after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey first announced it.

Jay Graber, founder of a social events startup who has also worked as a cryptocurrency developer, will lead Bluesky and is currently focused on hiring and setting up the group as an independent entity outside Twitter, a spokesperson said.

While the Internet was built as a decentralized network, meaning no-one owns it, a large portion of web traffic today is controlled by major search engine and social media companies such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, who each decide the rules of their platforms, such as what type of content is allowed.

Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralized technology, the idea being that Twitter and others will become clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the standard, Dorsey has said previously.

That will allow collaboration on building content algorithms that better promote "healthy conversation" and reduce the burden on individual companies to fight issues like abuse and hate speech, Dorsey said in March in written testimony to a U.S. House committee.

The project is "complex and unprecedented," Dorsey wrote, and is expected to take years to build. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.76% 2734.22 Delayed Quote.57.17%
FACEBOOK INC -0.42% 361.665 Delayed Quote.32.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 B - -
Net income 2021 68 755 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 841 B 1 841 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 2 754,55 $
Average target price 3 170,94 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.57.17%1 840 954
NAVER CORPORATION49.23%55 652
BAIDU, INC.-29.50%53 907
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.30%43 333
YANDEX N.V.-2.36%24 280
SOGOU INC.7.61%3 401