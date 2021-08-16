Alphabet : Twitter-backed Bluesky picks tech entrepreneur to lead web research group

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bluesky, an organization funded by
Twitter Inc to build technology aimed at fundamentally
changing how social media platforms operate, on Monday announced
a leader for the project nearly two years after Twitter chief
Jack Dorsey first announced it.
Jay Graber, founder of a social events startup who has also
worked as a cryptocurrency developer, will lead Bluesky and is
currently focused on hiring and setting up the group as an
independent entity outside Twitter, a spokesperson said.
While the Internet was built as a decentralized network,
meaning no-one owns it, a large portion of web traffic today is
controlled by major search engine and social media companies
such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, who
each decide the rules of their platforms, such as what type of
content is allowed.
Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralized
technology, the idea being that Twitter and others will become
clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the
standard, Dorsey has said previously.
That will allow collaboration on building content algorithms
that better promote "healthy conversation" and reduce the burden
on individual companies to fight issues like abuse and hate
speech, Dorsey said in March in written testimony to a U.S.
House committee.
The project is "complex and unprecedented," Dorsey wrote,
and is expected to take years to build.
