Alphabet : Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc
on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald
Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the
account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal
account off the platform permanently.
Trump tweeted "We will not be SILENCED!" from the @POTUS
government account, with 33.4 million followers. Twitter had
permanently suspended the president's go-to megaphone, his
@realDonaldTrump personal account, hours earlier.
The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around
the ban could face permanent suspension as well under its "ban
evasion" policies.
"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the
now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his
own social media platform in the near future.
Twitter shut down his @TeamTrump campaign account shortly
after it sent out a tweet with a "statement from President
Trump" accusing Twitter of "banning free speech" and
coordinating with "the Democrats and the Radical Left" to
silence him.
The account shortly before that had pointed its 2.3 million
followers to its account on Parler, which is popular with
conservatives for its hands-off approach to content moderation.
Alphabet Inc's Google suspended Parler on Friday,
citing posts inciting violence, while Apple Inc gave
the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan.
