Alphabet : U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned
Google over the internet search giant's digital
Bloomberg News reported
on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the
$1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to
hobble rivals. A trial was set for September 2023.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
Asked about the report, Google responded in an email that
its "advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their
content, enable small businesses to grow, and protect users from
exploitative privacy practices and bad ad experiences."
A lawsuit by 38 U.S. states and territories accuses Google
of abusing its market power in an effort to make its search
engine as dominant inside cars, TVs and speakers as it is in
phones. This was consolidated with the federal lawsuit for
purposes of discovery.
Texas, backed by other states, filed a separate lawsuit
against Google, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it
runs its online advertising business.
Reuters reported in March that Google's plan to block a
popular web tracking tool called "cookies" concerns U.S. Justice
Department investigators who have been asking ad industry
executives whether that would hobble smaller rivals, citing
people familiar with the situation.
