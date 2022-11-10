Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
93.93 USD   +7.57%
03:35pAlphabet Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:34pAMD launches data center CPU 'Genoa', taps Google, Microsoft as customers
RE
02:18pUS STOCKS-Wall Street soars on sign of cooling inflation
RE
Alphabet Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:35pm EST
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $94.04, up $6.72 or 7.7%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 31, 2022, when it closed at $94.51

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 8.89%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Down 0.5% month-to-date

--Down 35.08% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 55.51%

--Down 37.24% from its all-time closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Down 35.49% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $145.77

--Down 37.24% from its 52-week closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week closing low of $83.43 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.17; highest intraday level since Nov. 1, 2022, when it hit $96.03

--Up 7.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.47%

--Ninth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 3:16:49 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1534ET

All news about ALPHABET INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 284 B - -
Net income 2022 63 350 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 131 B 1 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 87,32 $
Average target price 130,69 $
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-39.72%1 130 670
BAIDU, INC.-46.58%27 464
NAVER CORPORATION-52.44%19 758
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-46.88%18 197
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
GURUNAVI, INC.-8.02%147