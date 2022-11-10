Alphabet Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $94.04, up $6.72 or 7.7%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 31, 2022, when it closed at $94.51

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 8.89%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Down 0.5% month-to-date

--Down 35.08% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 55.51%

--Down 37.24% from its all-time closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Down 35.49% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $145.77

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week closing low of $83.43 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.17; highest intraday level since Nov. 1, 2022, when it hit $96.03

--Up 7.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.47%

--Ninth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:16:49 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1534ET