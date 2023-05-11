Alphabet Up Over 5%, On Track for Highest Close Since August 2022 -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $117.36, up $5.61 or 5.02%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 18, 2022, when it closed at $120.17

--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 2, 2023, when it rose 7.28%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.32% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 10.41%

--Up 9.33% month-to-date

--Up 33.01% year-to-date

--Down 21.68% from its all-time closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 4% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2022), when it closed at $112.84

--Down 3.87% from its 52-week closing high of $122.08 on Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 40.67% from its 52-week closing low of $83.43 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $117.92; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $119.15

--Up 5.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 2, 2023, when it rose as much as 7.39%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:20:55 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 1139ET