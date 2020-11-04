Alphabet : Up Over 7%, On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $1761.45, up $115.79 or 7.04%
-- Would be new all-time high surpassing the record close set on Sept. 2, 2020 (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 8.89%
-- Earlier Wednesday, shares of big technology companies were up after national election results strongly hinted at a split government instead of a Democratic-led blue wave and subsequent antitrust push, MarketWatch reported
-- Currently up six of the past seven days
-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 16.59% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 13, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days
-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 22, 2015, when it rose 19.03%
-- Up 31.51% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 32.93%
-- Up 36.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 6, 2019), when it closed at $1291.01
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 67.1% from its 52 week closing low of $1054.13 on March 23, 2020
-- Traded as high as $1764.00; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)
-- Up 7.19% at today's intraday high
All data as of 11:40:13 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-20 1208ET