Alphabet : Up Over 7%, On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $1761.45, up $115.79 or 7.04%

-- Would be new all-time high surpassing the record close set on Sept. 2, 2020 (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 8.89%

-- Earlier Wednesday, shares of big technology companies were up after national election results strongly hinted at a split government instead of a Democratic-led blue wave and subsequent antitrust push, MarketWatch reported

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 16.59% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 13, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 22, 2015, when it rose 19.03%

-- Up 31.51% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 32.93%

-- Up 36.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 6, 2019), when it closed at $1291.01

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 67.1% from its 52 week closing low of $1054.13 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $1764.00; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)

-- Up 7.19% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:40:13 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1208ET