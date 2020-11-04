Log in
Alphabet : Up Over 7%, On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

11/04/2020 | 12:09pm EST

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $1761.45, up $115.79 or 7.04%

-- Would be new all-time high surpassing the record close set on Sept. 2, 2020 (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 8.89%

-- Earlier Wednesday, shares of big technology companies were up after national election results strongly hinted at a split government instead of a Democratic-led blue wave and subsequent antitrust push, MarketWatch reported

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 16.59% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 13, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending July 22, 2015, when it rose 19.03%

-- Up 31.51% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 32.93%

-- Up 36.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 6, 2019), when it closed at $1291.01

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 67.1% from its 52 week closing low of $1054.13 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $1764.00; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 19, 2004)

-- Up 7.19% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:40:13 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1208ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 177 B - -
Net income 2020 35 721 M - -
Net cash 2020 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 115 B 1 115 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 132 121
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 877,65 $
Last Close Price 1 645,66 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.22.87%1 162 760
BAIDU, INC.6.10%45 742
NAVER CORPORATION51.74%36 373
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION40.61%29 544
YANDEX32.70%20 336
SOGOU INC.95.38%3 446
