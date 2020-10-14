Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 09:54:13 am
1583.595 USD   +1.05%
09:49aALPHABET : YouTube bans coronavirus vaccine misinformation
RE
09:36aNOKIA OYJ : Migrates Data Centers, Servers to Google Cloud
DJ
09:09aALPHABET : Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs five-year deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : YouTube bans coronavirus vaccine misinformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday it would remove videos from YouTube containing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, expanding its current rules against falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

The video platform said it would now ban any content with claims about COVID-19 vaccines that contradict consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.

YouTube said in a blog post that this would include removing claims that the vaccine will kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted in people who receive the vaccine.

A YouTube spokesman told Reuters that general discussions in videos about "broad concerns" over the vaccine would remain on the platform.

YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, promotes medically unsubstantiated methods of treatment, discourages people from seeking medical care or explicitly disputes health authorities' guidance on self-isolation or social distancing.

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media during the pandemic, including through anti-vaccine personalities on YouTube and through viral videos shared across multiple platforms.

Although drugmakers and researchers are working on various treatments, vaccines are at the heart of the long-term fight to stop the new coronavirus, which has killed more than a million people, infected more than 38 million and crippled the global economy.

In its blog post, YouTube said it had removed over 200,000 videos related to dangerous or misleading COVID-19 information since early February.

Andy Pattison, manager of digital solutions at the World Health Organization, told Reuters that the WHO meets weekly with the policy team at YouTube to discuss content trends and potentially problematic videos. Pattison said the WHO was encouraged by YouTube's announcement on coronavirus vaccine misinformation.

The company also said it was limiting the spread of COVID-19 related misinformation on the site, including certain borderline videos about COVID-19 vaccines. A spokesman declined to provide examples of such borderline content.

YouTube said it would be announcing more steps in the coming weeks to emphasize authoritative information about COVID-19 vaccines on the site.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

By Elizabeth Culliford and Paresh Dave


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
09:49aALPHABET : YouTube bans coronavirus vaccine misinformation
RE
09:36aNOKIA OYJ : Migrates Data Centers, Servers to Google Cloud
DJ
09:09aALPHABET : Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs five-year deal
RE
09:05aALPHABET : German travel startup Getyourguide lets go of a sixth of staff
RE
06:44aGoogle, a Longtime Ally of Travel Sites, Is Now a Powerful Rival
DJ
10/13Investor Ubben warns more stocks vulnerable to social, environmental selling
RE
10/13ALPHABET : Google to provide Mideast grants, loans to train digital skills
RE
10/13UPDATE 12-Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
RE
10/13U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to influential patent court
RE
10/13Total, Google Cloud Develop Tool to Map Solar Energy Potential
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 867 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 067 B 1 067 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 749,46 $
Last Close Price 1 567,07 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.17.00%1 065 699
BAIDU, INC.0.51%43 562
NAVER CORPORATION58.18%37 316
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION69.85%35 339
YANDEX44.15%21 674
SOGOU INC.95.16%3 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group