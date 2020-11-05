Alphabet : YouTube channels making money from ads, memberships amplify Trump voting fraud claims

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 5 (Reuters) - At least nine popular
YouTube channels were promoting on Thursday debunked accusations
about voting fraud in the U.S. presidential race, conspiratorial
content that could jeopardize advertising and memberships
revenue they get from the video service.
Reuters found the channels, ranging from ones with 1,000
followers to more than 629,000, endorsing claims that
fact-checking units of the Associated Press, Reuters and other
organizations have deemed false or inaccurate.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, has rules
that forbid channels using its revenue-generation tools from
making "claims that are demonstrably false and could
significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral
or democratic process."
Google said it was reviewing videos from the nine channels
as well as others and may suspend ads and membership sales, a
penalty commonly known as "demonetization," if violations are
found.
Claiming voter fraud is widespread or that mail-in ballots
cannot be trusted would be in violation, but highlighting people
who say they experienced voter fraud or making hyperbolic
statements about a political party "stealing" the election would
not, Google said.
With ballot tallying ongoing in a few states whose results
will decide the hotly contested race between Republican
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump
has made unsubstantiated accusations about the Democratic party
stealing the election. Trump's supporters have rallied behind
the misinformation on social media and in protests outside
vote-counting sites.
Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc and
others have struggled to guard against the misinformation as
millions of posts arrive each day.
Researchers who track misinformation say it is fueled by
content creators who see an opportunity to profit from it. Over
the last few years, they have pressured YouTube and its
advertisers to tighten scrutiny.
Some YouTube advertisers now avoid sponsoring political
content. But the membership feature, under which fans pay a few
dollars monthly for exclusive content and promotional
merchandise, has helped offset lost ad sales.
One of the channels seen by Reuters, John Talks, shared two
videos on Thursday about alleged voter fraud in Michigan - a key
battleground state in the election that Biden has won -
generating more than 90,000 views in eight hours.
Among the claims cited was that wagons, suitcases and
coolers were used to smuggle ballots into a counting center. At
least three news outlets investigated the claim and determined
the items carried food for election workers and camera equipment
for a local TV station.
John Talks did not immediately respond to an emailed request
for comment.
The liberal online watchdog group Media Matters for America
said in a report on Thursday that it found videos making dubious
claims post-election have garnered more than 1 million views
collectively.
YouTube's policy on "demonstrably false" election
information drew attention on Wednesday when CNBC reported that
One American News Network was generating ad revenue from its
YouTube video prematurely declaring Trump the winner. YouTube
said it would not remove the video, but stopped running ads on
it.
Trump's talk of fraud has created opportunity for his
critics, too. Some popular YouTube channels, which run ads and
sell memberships, have generated hundreds of thousands of views
on videos rebutting Trump supporters' claims of voter fraud.
