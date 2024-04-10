Alphabet: collaboration between Google and Accenture

Best Buy, Google Cloud and Accenture have announced a new collaboration that will deploy generative AI to dramatically improve the experience of Best Buy customers seeking support services.



By leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI technology, Best Buy is creating new, more convenient ways for customers to get the solutions they need.



It is expected that Best Buy's US customers will be able to connect to an AI-powered virtual assistant for self-service support from late summer 2024.



The assistant can help resolve product issues, reschedule or combine order deliveries, or manage software, Geek Squad subscriptions and My Best Buy subscriptions.



In addition to implementing tools to support customer service agents, Best Buy will work with Google Cloud and Accenture to develop an AI-driven assistant specifically for its frontline customer service employees nationwide. This assistant will aim to provide a wide range of solutions to help employees in stores find internal Best Buy company resources or consult specific product guides to help better serve a Best Buy customer.



