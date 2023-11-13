Stock GOOGL ALPHABET INC.
PDF Report : Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Equities

GOOGL

US02079K3059

Internet Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST
132.59 USD +1.80% +2.70% +50.28%
12:13pm Alphabet dissolves stake in trading app Robinhood RE
11:41am TikTok in talks with Indonesian e-commerce firms about partnerships -minister RE

Latest news about Alphabet Inc.

In the Market: Inside Wall Street's scramble after ICBC hack RE
Google in talks to invest in AI startup Character.AI -sources RE
GOOGLE IN TALKS TO MAKE MAJOR INVESTMENT IN CHATBOT MA… RE
Germany approves global minimum corporate tax RE
Musk's X has a fraction of rivals' content moderators, EU says RE
Ad tech firm Trade Desk sinks as auto, Hollywood strikes hit forecast RE
Meta and Snap must detail child protection measures by Dec. 1, EU says RE
Investors pull away from GM's Cruise bet RE
Futures mixed after Powell's hawkish tone; more data awaited RE
Reuters NEXT-Google wants AI chatbot Bard to help it reach billions of users RE
Alphabet Insider Sold Shares Worth $19,663,143, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Alphabet's YouTube, TikTok Face Nov. 30 Deadline From European Commission for Information on Protection of Minors MT
Xometry Q3 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Sets Q4 Revenue Guidance MT
YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says RE
ETF Cloud Computing: A storm of opportunity?
US Unions Ask Regulators to Probe Amazon's Zoox, Alphabet's Waymo After Driverless Car Incidents MT
Google, Meta Win EU's Top Court Backing Against Austrian Online Content Rule MT
Alphabet's Google Halts Fitbit Sales in Select Countries MT
Unions urge US regulators to probe Waymo, Zoox after Cruise crashes RE
EU Calls TikTok, YouTube to Provide More Details on Minor Protection Measures MT
North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await Powell Speech DJ

Chart Alphabet Inc.

Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities: - operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail); - development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems; - research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases; - research into artificial intelligence (Google X); - investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital); - operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (48%), Americas (6.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.2%) and Asia/Pacific (16.7%).
Sector
Internet Services
Calendar
2024-01-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Alphabet Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
53
Last Close Price
132.59USD
Average target price
153.33USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.64%
Sector Search Engines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC. Stock Alphabet Inc.
+50.28% 1668 B $
BAIDU, INC. Stock Baidu, Inc.
-7.38% 37 034 M $
NAVER CORPORATION Stock NAVER Corporation
+8.51% 22 186 M $
YANDEX N.V. Stock Yandex N.V.
-.--% 6 846 M $
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V. Stock lastminute.com N.V.
+26.11% 304 M $
GURUNAVI, INC. Stock Gurunavi, Inc.
-25.77% 109 M $
FIRSTLOGIC,INC. Stock Firstlogic,Inc.
+10.22% 70 M $
Search Engines
