Alphabet : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms to quit Hong Kong

July 5 (Reuters) - An Asian industry group that includes
Google, Facebook and Twitter has
warned that tech companies could stop offering their services in
Hong Kong if the Chinese territory proceeds with plans to change
privacy laws.
The warning came in a letter sent by the Asia Internet
Coalition, of which all three companies, in addition to Apple
Inc, LinkedIn and others, are members.
Proposed amendments to privacy laws in Hong Kong could see
individuals hit with "severe sanctions", said the June 25 letter
to the territory's privacy commissioner for personal data, Ada
Chung Lai-ling, without specifying what the sanctions would be.
"Introducing sanctions aimed at individuals is not aligned
with global norms and trends," added the letter, whose contents
were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
"The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology
companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their
services in Hong Kong, thereby depriving Hong Kong businesses
and consumers, whilst also creating new barriers to trade."
In the six-page letter, AIC managing director Jeff Paine
acknowledged the proposed amendments focus on the safety and
personal data privacy of individuals. "However, we wish to
stress that doxxing is a matter of serious concern," he wrote.
During anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019,
doxxing - or publicly releasing private or identifying
information about an individual or organisation - came under
scrutiny when police were targeted after their details were
released online.
The details of some officers' home addresses and children's
schools were also exposed by anti-government protesters, some of
who threatened them and their families online.
"We ... believe that any anti-doxxing legislation, which can
have the effect of curtailing free expression, must be built
upon principles of necessity and proportionality," the AIC said.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment, while Twitter referred questions to the AIC.
Google declined to comment.
The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 with the guarantee of continued freedoms.
Pro-democracy activists say those freedoms are being whittled
away by Beijing, especially with a national security law
introduced last year cracking down on dissent. China denies the
charge.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David
Evans and Nick Macfie)