Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms to quit Hong Kong

07/05/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 5 (Reuters) - An Asian industry group that includes Google, Facebook and Twitter has warned that tech companies could stop offering their services in Hong Kong if the Chinese territory proceeds with plans to change privacy laws.

The warning came in a letter sent by the Asia Internet Coalition, of which all three companies, in addition to Apple Inc, LinkedIn and others, are members.

Proposed amendments to privacy laws in Hong Kong could see individuals hit with "severe sanctions", said the June 25 letter to the territory's privacy commissioner for personal data, Ada Chung Lai-ling, without specifying what the sanctions would be.

"Introducing sanctions aimed at individuals is not aligned with global norms and trends," added the letter, whose contents were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their services in Hong Kong, thereby depriving Hong Kong businesses and consumers, whilst also creating new barriers to trade."

In the six-page letter, AIC managing director Jeff Paine acknowledged the proposed amendments focus on the safety and personal data privacy of individuals. "However, we wish to stress that doxxing is a matter of serious concern," he wrote.

During anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, doxxing - or publicly releasing private or identifying information about an individual or organisation - came under scrutiny when police were targeted after their details were released online.

The details of some officers' home addresses and children's schools were also exposed by anti-government protesters, some of who threatened them and their families online.

"We ... believe that any anti-doxxing legislation, which can have the effect of curtailing free expression, must be built upon principles of necessity and proportionality," the AIC said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Twitter referred questions to the AIC.

Google declined to comment.

The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of continued freedoms. Pro-democracy activists say those freedoms are being whittled away by Beijing, especially with a national security law introduced last year cracking down on dissent. China denies the charge.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.30% 2505.15 Delayed Quote.42.94%
FACEBOOK, INC. 0.09% 354.7 Delayed Quote.29.85%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:41aFACEBOOK  : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms t..
RE
10:38aALPHABET  : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms t..
RE
09:22aFACEBOOK  : Tech group warns HK privacy law changes may force members to stop in..
RE
07/02Wall Street hits record on robust June jobs data
RE
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Jobs Report
MT
07/02CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After J..
MT
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Mixed Jobs Re..
MT
07/02S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data
RE
07/02Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
07/02ALPHABET  : Google must face Voice Assistant privacy lawsuit - U.S. judge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 701 B 1 701 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 505,15 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.42.94%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-9.04%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION41.54%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.04%38 482
YANDEX N.V.2.50%25 170
SOGOU INC.6.26%3 293