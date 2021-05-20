Alphabet : California regulator adopts EV mandate for Uber, Lyft ride-hail fleets

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - California's clean air
regulator on Thursday adopted rules to mandate that nearly all
trips on Uber's and Lyft's ride-hailing platforms have to be in
electric vehicles over the next few years, the first such
regulation by a U.S. state.
In written comments to the agency ahead of Thursday's vote,
Uber and Lyft said they supported the regulation's goals but
called for more government to aid their many lower and
middle-income drivers with the costs for the transition.
The rules, adopted through a unanimous vote by the
California Air Resources Board (CARB), mandate that EVs account
for 90% of ride-hailing vehicle miles traveled by 2030.
Graphic on CARB electric-vehicle goals: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u5EVaq
That is a lesser goal than the companies themselves have
set: both Uber and Lyft last year committed to
converting their U.S. fleets entirely to EVs by that year.
But the companies said achieving those goals is unrealistic
without additional government subsidies for EVs and charging
infrastructure.
The companies said CARB's targets were based on uncertain
and unrealistic assumptions, risking harm to drivers if EV and
charging availability does not expand as projected by
regulators.
Several of CARB's 14 board members shared concerns over the
impact on drivers during Thursday's hearing, criticizing the
companies for not doing more to help them.
"There is no way for us to make sure that the (companies)
actually bear the costs to address the greenhouse gases and air
pollution they're creating and profiting off," said board member
Nathan Fletcher.
The total cost of meeting the 2030 standard could reach
$1.73 billion, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, a
nonprofit research and advocacy organization.
Uber and Lyft have partnerships with rental companies and
charging station providers to lower drivers' EV costs. Uber has
also said it will invest $800 million through 2025 to help
drivers globally switch to EVs.
The question of who will finance the costly transition is
complicated by the drivers' status as independent contractors,
not employees, leaving regulators little ability to protect
them.
Some twenty groups submitted comments on the regulation,
including General Motors Co and Alphabet Inc's
self-driving unit Waymo.
For the vehicle industry, the rules offer a way to ensure EV
sales at a time when many automakers pivot to battery-powered
production in response to tighter emissions regulations, but
fear lackluster consumer demand.
Steve Douglas, vice president at auto industry group
Alliance for Automotive Innovation, urged CARB to expand EV
rules to the taxi industry and other public and private fleets.
"The simple truth is sales require purchases and sales
requirements should be matched to purchase requirements,"
Douglas said during Thursday's hearing.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon
Editing by Chris Reese, Marguerita Choy and Karishma Singh)