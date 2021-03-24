Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : GSK fires former U.S. govt vaccine head Slaoui over harassment allegation

03/24/2021 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds coronavirus response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has dismissed Moncef Slaoui, former U.S. government vaccine chief, as chairman of a company controlled by the British drugmaker after an internal investigation found he had sexually harassed a GSK employee several years ago.

GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract at Galvani Bioelectronics was with immediate effect. Slaoui, the former chief adviser to the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine development programme known as Operation Warp Speed, was not immediately reachable for comment by telephone and LinkedIn account.

GSK said an investigation of Slaoui's conduct had substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate contact, adding that the probe was ongoing.

The termination of Slaoui's contract follows receipt of a letter containing the allegations of inappropriate conduct towards the employee of GSK, the company said in a statement. GSK said the allegations stemmed from when Slaoui was an employee of GSK.

In a letter to staff and reviewed by Reuters, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said the company has been dealing with the allegations since February.

"Dr. Slaoui's behaviours represent an abuse of his leadership position and violate our company policies, our values, and our commitment to Trust - a commitment I know is shared by all of you," she said. Galvani is a bioelectronic medicines company set up in 2016 by GlaxoSmithKline and Verily, the life sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet.

Prior to his role at Galvani, Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline holding various leadership roles including Head of Pharmaceutical R&D and Chairman of its Vaccines division.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Slaoui to lead his administration's effort to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines last year. He resigned from the post in January ahead of the incoming administration of President Joe Biden.

Executive behaviour and treatment of employees has been under scrutiny over the past few years following the #MeToo social media movement prompting a string of high-profile boardroom departures.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, additional reporting by Mike Erman and Manas Mishras; editing by Louise Heavens and Josephine Mason)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.33% 2048.1 Delayed Quote.16.47%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.99% 1285.6 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:50aALPHABET  : GSK fires former U.S. govt vaccine head Slaoui over harassment alleg..
RE
09:51aWIX COM  : Partners With Google to Offer its Users Tools to Manage Their Busines..
MT
08:26aGoogle signs news content deals with Italian publishers
RE
07:35aALPHABET  : Google Strikes Content Deals With Italian Publishers
DJ
07:15aMARKET CHATTER : Google Secures Content from Italian Publishers for News Showcas..
MT
05:57aPRESS RELEASE : Translated, the world's leading translation company, to particip..
DJ
05:44aAmazon Faces Growing Worker Pressure in Shadow of Alabama Union Vote
DJ
04:48aSilicon Valley firms in no hurry to open up offices despite easing of virus b..
RE
03/23In Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling
RE
03/23Parler is sued by co-founder Matze over ouster following U.S. Capitol riot
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 380 B 1 380 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 372,35 $
Last Close Price 2 041,33 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.16.47%1 388 920
BAIDU, INC.20.95%89 119
NAVER CORPORATION31.97%49 809
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.37%42 118
YANDEX N.V.-7.37%24 628
SOGOU INC.0.86%3 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ