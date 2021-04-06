Alphabet : Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

April 6 (Reuters) - Google research manager Samy Bengio is
resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had
questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet
Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an
internal memo.
Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned in
protest of Gebru's firing, Bengio is the highest-profile
departure yet.
Google and Bengio did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
A distinguished scientist at Google, Bengio spent about 14
years at the company and was among its first employees involved
in a decade-old project known as Google Brain that advanced
algorithms crucial to the functioning of various modern
artificial intelligence systems.
Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell in February
after alleging she transferred electronic files out of the
company, and also fired fellow researcher Timnit Gebru in
December after she threatened to quit rather than retract a
paper.
Mitchell has said she tried "to raise concerns about race
and gender inequity, and speak up about Google's problematic
firing of Dr. Gebru." Gebru has said the company wanted to
suppress her criticism of its products and its efforts to
increase workforce diversity.
Bengio had defended the pair, who co-led a team of about a
dozen researching ethical issues related to AI software. In
December, Bengio said on Facebook that he was stunned that
Gebru, whom he was managing, was removed from the company
without his being consulted prior.
