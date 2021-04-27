Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alphabet : Google parent Alphabet beats sales estimates as ad spending soars

04/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
April 27 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending.

Revenue rose to $55.31 billion in the first quarter from $41.16 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $51.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results are the first sign that Google services may hold on to gains in usage brought on by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions that forced people to shop and communicate online over the last year.

Alphabet shares rose about 5% to $2,405 in extended trading.

Google ad sales surged 32% in the first quarter compared with a year ago. Cloud sales increased 45.7%, in line with expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Alphabet also said its board authorized a repurchase of up to an additional $50 billion of its shares.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. Editing by Devika Syamnath and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 227 B - -
Net income 2021 47 187 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 556 B 1 556 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 499,71 $
Last Close Price 2 309,93 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.31.80%1 555 638
BAIDU, INC.0.10%76 541
NAVER CORPORATION29.91%50 101
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-14.64%36 352
YANDEX N.V.-9.47%22 375
SOGOU INC.4.29%3 297
