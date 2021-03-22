Log in
Alphabet : Google payments chief quits after 15 years at company

03/22/2021 | 04:06am EDT
(Reuters) - Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant's payment initiatives, said on Monday he was leaving the company next month, after 15 years.

"I remain very positive about Google's future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels," Sengupta, vice president and general manager of payments and the 'Next Billion Users' initiative, said in a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/thank-you-google-caesar-sengupta.

He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app's relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by over 150 million users in 30 countries.

"My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven't decided what I will start next," said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.

"...Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey," a Google Spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 372 B 1 372 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 372,35 $
Last Close Price 2 026,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.15.65%1 388 920
FACEBOOK INC6.21%779 550
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%770 150
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.03%624 316
VISA-5.41%477 190
MASTERCARD-0.12%379 226
