Alphabet : Google says supports work to update international tax rules

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Google said on
Saturday that it supports the work being done to update
international tax rules after G7 finance ministers agreed to
pursue a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and to
reallocate taxing rights for large, profitable multinational
companies.
"We strongly support the work being done to update
international tax rules. We hope countries continue to work
together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be
finalized soon," Google spokesman José Castañeda said in an
emailed statement.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)