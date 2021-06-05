Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Alphabet : Google says supports work to update international tax rules

06/05/2021 | 08:59am EDT
WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Google said on Saturday that it supports the work being done to update international tax rules after G7 finance ministers agreed to pursue a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and to reallocate taxing rights for large, profitable multinational companies.

"We strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules. We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon," Google spokesman José Castañeda said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
