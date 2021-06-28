Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king

06/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK (Reuters) - Google took down two Google Maps documents on Monday that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists who were accused by royalists of opposing the monarchy, the technology company said.

Thai royalist activist Songklod "Pukem" Chuenchoopol told Reuters he and a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police on accusations of insulting the monarchy.

A spokesperson for Alphabet's Google said by email that the company had removed the maps, adding that it had "clear policies about what's acceptable for user-generated My Maps content".

A version of one of the maps seen by Reuters included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people, many of them students, together with their photos in university or high school uniforms. It had received over 350,000 views.

The faces of those named had been covered by black squares with the number 112, in reference to the article under the country's criminal code which makes insulting or defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Songklod said that he and the team of 80 volunteers sought to highlight those they accused of breaking that law.

"When each of us sees something offensive posted on social media, we put it on the map," he said.

Youth-led protests that began last year brought unprecedented criticism of the monarchy and calls for its reform both on the streets and online.

The government did not immediately respond to comment on the removal of the Google Maps or the content they contained.

Songklod, 54, a retired army captain and prominent right-wing activist, said he considered the operation targeting opponents of the monarchy a "massive success" despite the removal of the maps.

The royalist activist said the content in them had come from public research.

Human rights groups and critics of the establishment said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence.

"I started to get panicked messages from young people in Thailand who had been doxxed in a royalist document on Google Maps accusing them of being anti-monarchy," said Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a Scotland-based critic of the monarchy and one of the earliest to highlight the existence of the maps.

"It's clear that young Thai people who just want democracy are facing worsening risks."

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok, additional reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Alison Williams)

By Fanny Potkin and Panu Wongcha-um


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12:31pALPHABET  : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -repo..
RE
12:24pALPHABET  : Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposi..
RE
11:10aFACEBOOK  : Danish media firms join forces to seek payment deal with Facebook, G..
RE
06/25Tech Down As Rally To Record Pauses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/25CANTRONIC  : Laurentian Bank Ups Converge Technology to $11, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
06/25Facebook rejects talks with Australia publisher, may test online law
RE
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/25U.S. Supreme Court curbs TransUnion 'terrorist list' lawsuit
RE
06/25Today on Wall Street: Good news keep markets at record highs
06/25ALPHABET  : UK Antitrust Agency Launches Probe Into Google, Amazon Over Fake Pro..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 671 B 1 671 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 450,17 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.39.80%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-6.29%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION40.17%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.12%38 482
YANDEX N.V.1.37%25 170
SOGOU INC.4.17%3 293