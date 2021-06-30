Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain

06/30/2021 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

June 30 (Reuters) - Google will clamp down on financial fraud on its platform in Britain, saying on Wednesday that all financial services will need to be verified by the regulator before they can advertise.

Britain's financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by fake companies, double the number in 2019.

Google, which is part of U.S. tech giant Alphabet Inc , said in a blog post it will begin enforcing the new policy, which follows calls from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to vet paid promotions, from Sept. 6.

"While this is an important step from Google we think a permanent and consistent solution requires legislation," an FCA spokesperson said in emailed statement.

The regulator will assess the outcome of Google's decision once the changes take effect, the spokesperson added.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the government to introduce a legal requirement for internet giants to take down financial fraud websites, the Sunday Times reported in March. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Jane Wardell and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:29aALPHABET  : Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain
RE
12:50aGoogle To Require Regulatory Approval For Financial Services Advertisers
MT
06/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/29Exclusive-Google deal with French publishers on hold pending antitrust decisi..
RE
06/29ALPHABET  : U.S. Justice Department says Google depositions should be in person
RE
06/29ALPHABET  : Google Cloud, Ericsson to Jointly Deliver 5G, Edge Cloud Solutions f..
MT
06/29FACTBOX-Big Tech wins two battles in fight with U.S. antitrust enforcers
RE
06/29ALPHABET  : French Regulator Holds Deal Between Google and Publishers
MT
06/29Pacific island of Nauru sets two-year deadline for U.N. deep-sea mining rules
RE
06/29FACEBOOK  : Russia Sues Four Tech Companies For Failing To Delete 'Illegal' Cont..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 663 B 1 663 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 445,45 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.39.53%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-3.96%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION40.68%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.27%38 482
YANDEX N.V.0.72%25 170
SOGOU INC.3.93%3 293