Alphabet : Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain

June 30 (Reuters) - Google will clamp down on financial
fraud on its platform in Britain, saying on Wednesday that all
financial services will need to be verified by the regulator
before they can advertise.
Britain's financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings
last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by
fake companies, double the number in 2019.
Google, which is part of U.S. tech giant Alphabet Inc
, said in a blog post it will begin enforcing the new
policy, which follows calls from the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) to vet paid promotions, from Sept. 6.
"While this is an important step from Google we think a
permanent and consistent solution requires legislation," an FCA
spokesperson said in emailed statement.
The regulator will assess the outcome of Google's decision
once the changes take effect, the spokesperson added.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the
government to introduce a legal requirement for internet giants
to take down financial fraud websites, the Sunday Times reported
in March.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting
by Aakriti Bhalla and Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Jane Wardell
and Alexander Smith)