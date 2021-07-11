Alphabet : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen

VENICE, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen on Sunday said that a newly endorsed mechanism to allow
more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational
companies may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until
spring 2022.
Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders
meeting in Venice, Italy, that the OECD re-allocation of taxing
rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate
tax of at least 15% as part of a tax deal among 132 countries.
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed
the deal over the weekend, but questions remain over the ability
of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to persuade a
deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.
Yellen's comments suggest a two-step process for
implementing the OECD tax deal, with the global minimum tax
moving first.
She said she hoped to include provisions to implement the
so-called "Pillar 2" minimum tax into a budget "reconciliation"
bill this year that Congress could approve with a simple
majority, potentially without Republican support.
The "Pillar 1" portion of the agreement would end unilateral
taxes on digital services in exchange for a new mechanism that
would allow large profitable companies - including technology
giants such as Google and Facebook - to be
taxed in part by countries where they sell products and
services, rather than just those hosting their headquarters or
intellectual property.
This will require a multilateral tax agreement that will
take time to negotiate, a Treasury official said.
"Pillar 1 will be on a slightly slower track. We'll work
with Congress," Yellen said, when asked whether a two-thirds
majority would be needed in the U.S. Senate, which is normally
the requirement for international treaties.
"It may be in ready in the spring of 2022 and we'll try to
determine at that point what's necessary for its
implementation," Yellen said.
DIGITAL TAX WARNING
It was unclear how the 2022 timing would affect the
withdrawal of unilateral digital services taxes. Yellen made
clear that European Union countries had agreed to withdraw such
taxes when asked how she viewed an expected European Commission
proposal for a new digital levy to fund pandemic relief.
"It's really up to the European Commission and the members
of the European Union to decide how to proceed, but those
countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future
and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against U.S.
firms."
Yellen travels to Brussels later on Sunday to discuss the
digital levy and a range of other issues with European
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the Eurogroup
headed by Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Ireland is among the countries yet to sign up to the
international tax deal, along with Hungary, Estonia, Kenya and
Nigeria.
The visit provides the opportunity to explain the benefits
of inclusion in the agreement, Yellan said.
"In some cases there are specific technical issues that can
be addressed and where possible we will discuss and try to bring
them aboard," she added.
IMF RESERVES
Yellen also hopes to have facilities in place by October to
allow $100 billion of the International Monetary Fund's $650
billion currency reserves, know as Special Drawing Rights
(SDRs), to be transferred or loaned to poorer countries.
G20 officials discussed how to proceed, but lending SDRs
could present problems for countries that must hold them as
reserve assets without credit or liquidity risk. Yellen said
these countries may need to make outright cash contributions to
a new SDR fund to provide a capital buffer.
"How to design this fund, so that countries can continue to
have their lending continue to count as reserve assets is
something we're very focused on, and I believe that's a solvable
problem," Yellen said.
