Alphabet : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -report

    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content

06/28/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia filed new charges against Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter on Monday, alleging they failed to delete content deemed illegal, Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb the power of social media and technology giants, which the Kremlin says are to prevent foreign meddling in Russian affairs, imposing a series of fines and service slowdowns.

Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported charges.

Three administrative charges related to a failure to remove content were registered against Alphabet's Google at the Tagansky District Court in Moscow, Interfax cited its press office as saying, with the tech giant facing a total fine of 12 million roubles ($166,210).

The court was not immediately available for comment.

Google was fined last month over posts that Moscow says encouraged minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when people across Russia took to the streets to support Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was detained.

Messaging app Telegram also faces three charges, Interfax said, and a total fine of up to 16 million roubles.

Two charges were registered against both Facebook and Twitter, which has been placed under a punitive slowdown in Russia since March.

Each faces a maximum fine of 8 million roubles. ($1 = 72.1965 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.83% 2433.55 Delayed Quote.39.80%
FACEBOOK INC 0.31% 342.4866 Delayed Quote.24.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 816 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 671 B 1 671 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 450,17 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.39.80%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-6.29%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION40.17%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-10.12%38 482
YANDEX N.V.1.37%25 170
SOGOU INC.4.17%3 293