Alphabet : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -report

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia filed new charges against
Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter on Monday, alleging they
failed to delete content deemed illegal, Interfax news agency
reported.
Moscow has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb
the power of social media and technology giants, which the
Kremlin says are to prevent foreign meddling in Russian affairs,
imposing a series of fines and service slowdowns.
Facebook, Google, Telegram and Twitter did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the reported charges.
Three administrative charges related to a failure to remove
content were registered against Alphabet's Google at
the Tagansky District Court in Moscow, Interfax cited its press
office as saying, with the tech giant facing a total fine of 12
million roubles ($166,210).
The court was not immediately available for comment.
Google was fined last month over posts that Moscow says
encouraged minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when
people across Russia took to the streets to support Kremlin
critic Alexei Navalny after he was detained.
Messaging app Telegram also faces three charges, Interfax
said, and a total fine of up to 16 million roubles.
Two charges were registered against both Facebook and
Twitter, which has been placed under a punitive
slowdown in Russia since March.
Each faces a maximum fine of 8 million roubles.
($1 = 72.1965 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;
Editing by Alexander Smith)