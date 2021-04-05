Alphabet : U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet
Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that
its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the
Android operating system that runs most of the world's
smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.
In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's
ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code
in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright
law.
