Alphabet : US Justice Dept got gag order on NY Times execs in fight over email logs - NYT

June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department under
presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden waged "a secret legal
battle to obtain the email logs of four New York Times
reporters," including a gag order on executives, the newspaper
reported on Friday.
The legal battle to gain access to the email logs of four of
the journalists started in the last weeks of Trump's presidency
and sought to reveal reporters' sources, the Times said https://nyti.ms/3uRBH9V.
"While the Trump administration never informed The Times
about the effort, the Biden administration continued waging the
fight this year, telling a handful of top Times executives about
it but imposing a gag order to shield it from public view," the
report said, citing Times lawyer David McCraw.
The order prevented executives from disclosing the
government's efforts even to the executive editor, Dean Baquet,
and other newsroom leaders, it said.
McCraw was quoted as saying the gag order, which he called
unprecedented, had been in effect since March 3 but had now been
lifted by a federal court.
The battle was over an effort by the Justice Department to
seize email logs from Google, which operates the
Times's email system and had resisted the effort to obtain the
information, the report said.
The Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/02/us/trump-administration-phone-records-times-reporters.html
on Wednesday that the Trump administration secretly seized
phone records of four reporters spanning nearly four months in
2017 as part of a leak investigation.
CNN and the Washington Post previously reported that the
Trump administration had secretly tried to obtain the phone
records of some of their reporters over work they did in 2017.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
The Times quoted Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley
as saying the department under Biden had moved repeatedly to
delay enforcement of the order and it then “voluntarily moved to
withdraw the order before any records were produced.”
A Google spokeswoman told Reuters the company was “firmly
committed to protecting our customers’ data and we have a long
history of pushing to notify our customers about any legal
requests.”
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
William Mallard)