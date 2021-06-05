Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : US Justice Dept got gag order on NY Times execs in fight over email logs - NYT

06/05/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden waged "a secret legal battle to obtain the email logs of four New York Times reporters," including a gag order on executives, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The legal battle to gain access to the email logs of four of the journalists started in the last weeks of Trump's presidency and sought to reveal reporters' sources, the Times said https://nyti.ms/3uRBH9V.

"While the Trump administration never informed The Times about the effort, the Biden administration continued waging the fight this year, telling a handful of top Times executives about it but imposing a gag order to shield it from public view," the report said, citing Times lawyer David McCraw.

The order prevented executives from disclosing the government's efforts even to the executive editor, Dean Baquet, and other newsroom leaders, it said.

McCraw was quoted as saying the gag order, which he called unprecedented, had been in effect since March 3 but had now been lifted by a federal court.

The battle was over an effort by the Justice Department to seize email logs from Google, which operates the Times's email system and had resisted the effort to obtain the information, the report said.

The Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/02/us/trump-administration-phone-records-times-reporters.html on Wednesday that the Trump administration secretly seized phone records of four reporters spanning nearly four months in 2017 as part of a leak investigation.

CNN and the Washington Post previously reported that the Trump administration had secretly tried to obtain the phone records of some of their reporters over work they did in 2017.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

The Times quoted Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley as saying the department under Biden had moved repeatedly to delay enforcement of the order and it then “voluntarily moved to withdraw the order before any records were produced.”

A Google spokeswoman told Reuters the company was “firmly committed to protecting our customers’ data and we have a long history of pushing to notify our customers about any legal requests.” (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:11aALPHABET  : US Justice Dept got gag order on NY Times execs in fight over email ..
RE
06/04MICROSOFT  : says error led to no matching Bing images for Tiananmen 'tank man'
RE
06/04CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally, S&P Pulls Up Just Shy of Record on Tempered Pick..
MT
06/04Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs da..
RE
06/04Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs da..
RE
06/04ALPHABET  : 2021 Stock Plan (Form 8-K)
PU
06/04ALPHABET INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
06/04Microsoft's Bing Temporarily Blocked Searches of Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' ..
DJ
06/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Suspends Trump for Two Years -- 4th Update
DJ
06/04MICROSOFT  : Bing raises concerns over lack of image results for Tiananmen 'tank..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 59 571 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 623 B 1 623 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 2 804,72 $
Last Close Price 2 393,57 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.36.57%1 622 913
BAIDU, INC.-10.75%68 242
NAVER CORPORATION22.05%47 603
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.92%34 697
YANDEX N.V.-2.82%24 072
SOGOU INC.2.45%3 238