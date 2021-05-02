Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Alphabet : Vodafone teams up with Google Cloud on data analytics

05/02/2021 | 11:32am EDT
(Reuters) - Mobile operator Vodafone Group Plc and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud entered a strategic partnership to jointly develop data services, Vodafone said on Sunday.

About 1,000 workers in Britain, Spain and the United States will be to asked by both companies to create "Nucleus", a new cloud-based storage and analytics portal which will host Vodafone's data.

Nucleus will be capable of processing around 50 terabytes of data a day within the cloud, Vodafone said in a statement.

"Both companies will drive the use of reliable and secure data analytics, insights, and learnings to support the introduction of new digital products and services for Vodafone customers simultaneously worldwide," the statement added.

Google did not respond to Reuters request for a comment.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times on Sunday.

As part of the six-year agreement, both companies will also develop a system called 'Dynamo', which can extract and transport data across different countries where the British-based telecom company operates.

According to the FT report https://on.ft.com/2QMzQ8o, the two companies also want to sell consultancy services to other multinational businesses looking to move huge amounts of data to the cloud in the future.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
ALPHABET INC.34.28%1 651 535
BAIDU, INC.-2.73%74 374
NAVER CORPORATION22.91%47 488
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.12%35 089
YANDEX N.V.-5.79%23 336
SOGOU INC.3.68%3 277
