Alphabet : YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

March 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube will
lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's
channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has
decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday.
YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies
against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol
by the former president's supporters in January.
"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement
to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the
head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent
warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on
Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains."
