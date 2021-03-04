Log in
Alphabet : YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

03/04/2021 | 01:59pm EST
March 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday.

YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters in January.

"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank. She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains." (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
