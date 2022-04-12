Alphabet on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2019 -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $2574.43, down $2.04 or 0.08%

--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $2519.02

--Currently down six consecutive days; down 9.97% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 5, 2019, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Sept. 11, 2020, when it fell 11.74%

--Down 7.44% month-to-date

--Down 11.14% year-to-date

--Down 14.09% from its all-time closing high of $2996.77 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 14.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it closed at $2254.43

--Down 14.09% from its 52-week closing high of $2996.77 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 17.01% from its 52-week closing low of $2200.25 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as $2572.67; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $2514.41

--Down 0.15% at today's intraday low

All data as of 1:05:56 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

