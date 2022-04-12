Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:34:57 pm EDT
2575.54 USD   -0.04%
01:29pAlphabet on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:29aMongoDB Launches Database Service on Google Cloud
MT
08:57aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 12, 2022
Alphabet on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2019 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $2574.43, down $2.04 or 0.08%


--Would be lowest close since March 14, 2022, when it closed at $2519.02

--Currently down six consecutive days; down 9.97% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 5, 2019, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Sept. 11, 2020, when it fell 11.74%

--Down 7.44% month-to-date

--Down 11.14% year-to-date

--Down 14.09% from its all-time closing high of $2996.77 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 14.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it closed at $2254.43

--Down 14.09% from its 52-week closing high of $2996.77 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 17.01% from its 52-week closing low of $2200.25 on May 12, 2021

--Traded as low as $2572.67; lowest intraday level since March 15, 2022, when it hit $2514.41

--Down 0.15% at today's intraday low


All data as of 1:05:56 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1325ET

04/11Fintech Voyager raises $210 million to become 2nd Philippine 'unicorn'
RE
04/11Fintech Voyager raises $210 mln to become 2nd Philippine 'unicorn'
RE
04/11Alphabet on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Societe Generale, Airbus, Amazon, Alphabet, Twitter...
04/11Russia scolds Google after alleged 'dead Russians' translation option
RE
04/11Russian Agency Seeks Removal of Threats Against Users From Google's Platforms
MT
04/11SpectrumOne Unit Renews Partnership With Google Digitalakademin
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 76 931 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 709 B 1 709 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 576,47 $
Average target price 3 470,37 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-11.07%1 708 510
BAIDU, INC.-10.58%45 974
NAVER CORPORATION-17.31%37 849
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-24.38%30 304
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-5.66%434