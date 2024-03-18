Alphabet: rumors of a Google-Apple partnership in AI

March 18, 2024 at 10:52 am EDT Share

Alphabet is soaring on the New York Stock Exchange this Monday, amid rumors of a possible partnership with Apple in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).



At around 10:00 am (Wall Street time), Google's parent company led the S&P 500 index, gaining more than 6% and returning not far from its all-time highs.



According to information released by Bloomberg, Apple and Google are in talks to integrate Gemini, the generative AI technology developed by the search engine, into the iPhone ecosystem.



The agency, which cites sources close to the matter, specifies that the negotiations concern a licensing agreement that would enable Gemini to power certain new functions planned for the device this year.



From the point of view of Wedbush Securities analysts, such an agreement would have the advantage of validating Google's AI strategy, which has recently been questioned on Wall Street.



'Market sentiment towards Google's stated AI ambitions has been highly volatile in recent months', recalls the research firm, which acknowledges that Microsoft and OpenAI have taken the lead in this area.



According to Wedbush, a collaboration with Apple would demonstrate Google's ability to effectively monetize its AI services by generating comfortable additional revenues with high profit margins.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.