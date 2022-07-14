Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
07/14/2022 | 11:57am EDT
2202.15 USD   -1.12%
11:57aAlphabet's Wing Unveils Aircraft Library
DJ
11:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
11:55aDoJ expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google in weeks - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet's Wing Unveils Aircraft Library

07/14/2022 | 11:57am EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Alphabet Inc.'s Wing on Thursday unveiled its aircraft library, which would use a core set of hardware and software to construct new configurations of its drone aircraft.

The vehicle designs would "draw from sets of common avionics, propulsion system elements, and materials," Wing said. This would enable the company to "rapidly evolve aircraft configurations from a proven foundation and tailor them to a broad range of uses from delivery of food, medicine and other goods, to supply chain optimization and emergency response," it said.

Discussing possible configurations, the company said "we can have tiny planes for pharmaceutical delivery, big planes for shipping fulfillment, long range aircraft for logistic flights, and dedicated hovering platforms for delivery in cities."

The company said its drones have been used for delivery in the U.S., Australia and Finland.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1156ET

