Alphabet's unprofitable Verily unit in skin-care deal with L'Oreal

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's money-losing
health tech arm Verily on Thursday announced a new tie-up in its
search for sustainable revenue, saying it would study skin
health and explore new products with cosmetics maker L'Oreal SA
.
The company declined to disclose terms of what it called a
"strategic, multi-year partnership and research collaboration"
with L'Oreal.
Executives who have left Verily have criticized it for
signing flashy, one-off research collaborations with
pharmaceutical companies instead of focusing more attention on
landing recurring subscribers to its software for clinical
research and disease management.
The critics have said Verily's approach has left it with
intermittent revenue and further off from generating profit.
Dr. Amy Abernethy, president of Verily's clinical research
platforms, said the company's technology will underpin a
longitudinal examination into skin issues and environments and
behaviors possibly affecting them. Results could aid development
of diagnosis and treatment options.
Abernethy, who has worked closely with skin cancer patients,
noted that existing technology struggles to differentiate
between similar-looking skin conditions.
By working together, the companies' aim is to "power every
single person with access to the most inclusive and personalized
information on their skin management," said Barbara Lavernos,
deputy chief executive officer at L'Oreal.
Verily last year booked about $400 million in revenue,
according to a source briefed on the figures. Over a quarter of
sales came from the low-profit-margin business of administering
COVID-19 tests for outside organizations, and Verily's overall
losses widened significantly from 2020, the source said.
Verily said those numbers are inaccurate. It does not
publicly report financial results.
Plans for the L'Oreal project include both the long-term
software component and co-development of a new telecare service
for dermatologists and consumers. The deal is Verily's first
with a beauty company and follows years of talks with L'Oreal.
Corporate sibling Google, which is testing an artificial
intelligence tool for identifying skin conditions https://www.reuters.com/article/ctech-us-tech-fitzpatrick-exclusive-idCAKCN2DU0UA-OCATC,
is not involved, executives said.
Verily's deal follows a similar partnership unveiled last
August with Colgate-Palmolive Co to study oral health.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Kenneth Li, Paul Simao
and David Gregorio)