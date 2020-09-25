Log in
Alphabet : settles shareholder suit over sexual harassment claims

09/25/2020
Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

Alphabet Inc has settled a shareholder lawsuit that accused the Google parent of paying lavish exit packages to executives found responsible for sexual misconduct, saying it would increase oversight of its diversity and equity efforts.

The company will set aside $310 million in funding towards diversity initiatives and prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation, it said.

The lawsuit from last year accused Alphabet leadership of covering up sexual harassment scandals within the company including by awarding lavish exit packages to two top executives found responsible for misconduct. The litigation had been in mediation.

Alphabet said on Friday it is setting set up a new council to oversee its diversity efforts and would make arbitration optional for individual sexual harassment claims, heeding to a long-time request from some of its employees.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 739 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 991 B 991 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 743,79 $
Last Close Price 1 422,86 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.6.23%991 472
BAIDU, INC.-2.09%42 656
NAVER CORPORATION58.18%36 448
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION44.25%29 758
YANDEX41.94%21 552
SOGOU INC.89.45%3 373
