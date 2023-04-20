Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:09 2023-04-20 pm EDT
105.09 USD   +0.87%
02:39pAlphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind
RE
02:09pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:54pSector Update: Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind

04/20/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc is combining Google Brain and DeepMind, as it doubles down on artificial intelligence research in its race to compete with rival systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

The new division will be led by DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and its setting up will ensure "bold and responsible development of general AI", Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday.

Alphabet said the teams that are being combined have delivered a number of high-profile projects including the transformer, technology that formed the bedrock of some of OpenAI's own work.

Going forward, the Alphabet staff will work on "multimodal" AI, like OpenAI's latest model GPT-4, which can respond not only to text prompts but to image inputs as well to generate new content.

Google has for decades dominated the search market, with a share of over 80%, but Wall Street fears that the Alphabet unit could fall behind Microsoft Corp in the fast-moving AI race. Technology from OpenAI, funded by Microsoft, powers the rival software maker's updated Bing search engine.

Alphabet announced the launch of Bard in February to take on ChatGPT as well. It lost $100 billion in value on Feb. 8 after Bard shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle.

Alphabet shares were up 2% on Thursday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.86% 105.15 Delayed Quote.18.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.68% 286.72 Delayed Quote.20.28%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:39pAlphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind
RE
02:09pSector Update: Tech Stocks Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:54pSector Update: Tech
MT
01:20pGoogle to combine AI research units Google Research, DeepMind
RE
11:40aAlphabet's Google Proposes Alternative Billing on Google Play to Resolve Payment System..
MT
09:47aAlphabet's Google Plans to Use Generative AI to Create Sophisticated Ad Campaigns
MT
06:59aIndian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Bachchan grandchild
RE
06:19aNasdaq futures fall 1% as Tesla earnings disappoint
RE
05:13aUganda president to consult lawmakers about anti-LGBTQ bill
RE
01:37aGoogle to use generative AI in its ad business - FT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 260 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 339 B 1 339 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 104,18 $
Average target price 128,04 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.18.08%1 339 246
BAIDU, INC.12.04%44 798
NAVER CORPORATION7.83%21 564
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.98%20 878
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.46%145
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer