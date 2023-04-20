Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind

April 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc is combining
Google Brain and DeepMind, as it doubles down on artificial
intelligence research in its race to compete with rival systems
like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.
The new division will be led by DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis
and its setting up will ensure "bold and responsible development
of general AI", Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post
on Thursday.
Alphabet said the teams that are being combined have
delivered a number of high-profile projects including the
transformer, technology that formed the bedrock of some of
OpenAI's own work.
Going forward, the Alphabet staff will work on "multimodal"
AI, like OpenAI's latest model GPT-4, which can respond not only
to text prompts but to image inputs as well to generate new
content.
Google has for decades dominated the search market, with a
share of over 80%, but Wall Street fears that the Alphabet unit
could fall behind Microsoft Corp in the fast-moving AI
race. Technology from OpenAI, funded by Microsoft, powers the
rival software maker's updated Bing search engine.
Alphabet announced the launch of Bard in February to take on
ChatGPT as well. It lost $100 billion in value on Feb. 8 after
Bard shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a
company event failed to dazzle.
Alphabet shares were up 2% on Thursday.
